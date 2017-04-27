Football news

Liverpool must work together as a team to improve in defence and stop giving away goals, defender Ragnar Klavan says.

Liverpool are third in the Premier League table but have conceded the most goals amongst the top six teams, leading to disappointing results including last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to 12th-placed Crystal Palace.

“It’s not easy to put it down to a couple of things, but we have to work together as a team,” Klavan said.

“That’s our goal, of course, to not concede any goals in any game, but this is football and everybody has good strikers as well. It’s not so easy to pinpoint exactly what is going on.”

Centre of Excellence to shut up shop

Australia’s soccer chiefs are to close the country’s Centre of Excellence, in the hope that A-League clubs will fill the void in developing young players.

The Canberra centre, linked to the Australian Institute for Sport, will close later this year, with FFA chief executive David Gallop saying the time had come for change.

“We are working with clubs and member federations to create a player development system that will be able to grow with the game around the country,” he said in a statement.

“While the Centre of Excellence has helped to produce great players and still delivers a quality product, it caters to a maximum of 24 boys at Under 16 and Under 17 level at a cost of $1.6 million a year. We believe FFA resources can be better used in a decentralised system.”

Moyes charged over ‘slap’ comment

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the English Football Association for telling a reporter that she “might get a slap even though you’re a woman” during an interview after his side’s goalless Premier League draw against Burnley in March.

FA chairman Greg Clarke had criticised Moyes for his comments.

“It is alleged the Sunderland manager’s remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moyes, who had apologised for his comments, has until May 3 to reply to the charge.

Cruyff tribute at Amsterdam Arena

One of soccer’s greatest players and most influential and visionary coaches, Cruyff died just over a year ago after a five-month battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

“By naming the stadium after him we believe we have made a worthy tribute,” said the statement.

“He was an Amsterdamer who was known all over the world for his contribution to football as a player, a coach and philanthropist through his foundation. The city is proud of the legacy Johan left for Amsterdam.”

Carrasco doubtful for semi-final

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is a doubt for their Champions League semi-final tie against local rivals Real Madrid after the club confirmed he had sprained his collarbone in Tuesday’s 1-0 La Liga defeat to Villarreal.

The Belgium international had to be replaced by Fernando Torres in the 72nd minute after clashing with Villarreal defender Antonio Rukavina, 16 minutes after he had come on as a replacement for Nico Gaitan.

“The Belgian underwent an X-ray and the report from the club’s medical services indicates he sustained a grade one sprain of the clavicle,” said a statement from Atletico, which did not state for how long Carrasco would be out.

Kaka is top-paid MLS player

Orlando City midfielder Kaka is the highest-paid Major League Soccer player for a third consecutive year with over $7 million in annual earnings, according to figures released by the MLS Players Union.

The former Brazil midfielder, who has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in the first game of Orlando’s season in early March, will earn $7.2 million in total compensation in 2017.

Italian forward and former Landon Donovan MVP Award winner Sebastian Giovinco was second on the list with $7.1 million in total compensation followed by Toronto team-mate Michael Bradley ($6.5m).