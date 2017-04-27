Advert
Thursday, April 27, 2017, 08:30

Dortmund stun Bayern to reach German Cup final

Borussia Dortmund reached the German Cup final for a record fourth successive season after staging a thrilling five-minute, two-goal comeback to stun holders and hosts Bayern Munich 3-2 yesterday.

Teenager Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up another in a five minute spell in the second half to help Dortmund come back from 2-1 down and reach the final where they face Eintracht Frankfurt next month.

The Bavarians have now failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions and following last week’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid, have only the league title to aim for.

The visitors looked sharper at the start and pounced on a defensive mistake by defender Javi Martinez in the 19th minute, with Raphael Guerreiro’s shot bouncing off the post and Reus sweeping in to score.

The hosts roared back and Martinez headed in the equaliser in the 29th.

On 41 minutes Frank Ribery found Mats Hummels whoselow drive put the Bavarians ahead.

The visitors, under pressure for long spells, carved out an unlikely equaliser when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodded in a perfect Dembele cross in the 69th.

The 19-year-old France international scored the winner five minutes later, curling a superb shot past keeper Sven Ulreich.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Zeman unable to work the old magic at...

  2. Chelsea extend Premier League leadership

  3. Clasico win has revitalised Barca title...

  4. National team to play Ukraine in...

  5. Injured Bale to miss Atletico semi-final

  6. Rangers must invest says Henderson

  7. Football news

  8. Micallef – a prolific inside-forward

  9. Sporting briefs

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed