Dortmund stun Bayern to reach German Cup final

Borussia Dortmund reached the German Cup final for a record fourth successive season after staging a thrilling five-minute, two-goal comeback to stun holders and hosts Bayern Munich 3-2 yesterday.

Teenager Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up another in a five minute spell in the second half to help Dortmund come back from 2-1 down and reach the final where they face Eintracht Frankfurt next month.

The Bavarians have now failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions and following last week’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid, have only the league title to aim for.

The visitors looked sharper at the start and pounced on a defensive mistake by defender Javi Martinez in the 19th minute, with Raphael Guerreiro’s shot bouncing off the post and Reus sweeping in to score.

The hosts roared back and Martinez headed in the equaliser in the 29th.

On 41 minutes Frank Ribery found Mats Hummels whoselow drive put the Bavarians ahead.

The visitors, under pressure for long spells, carved out an unlikely equaliser when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodded in a perfect Dembele cross in the 69th.

The 19-year-old France international scored the winner five minutes later, curling a superb shot past keeper Sven Ulreich.