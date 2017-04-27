Da Silva Souza to miss match against Spartans

Balzan will be without Alan Da Silva Souza for their match against Ħamrun Spartans on Saturday as the Brazilian was suspended by the MFA Disciplinary Commissioner.

Da Silva Souza picked up his fourth yellow card in his team’s 3-0 defeat against Tarxien Rainbows last weekend and was subsequently handed a one-match ban.

His absence will be another blow for coach Oliver Spiteri who is already without influential midfielder Ryan Fenech who is set to miss his match against his former club Ħamrun as he completes a two-match ban.

Ħamrun, on their part, will be without defender Karl Micallef as the Malta U-21 international was slapped with a one-match ban after he was dismissed in his team’s 2-1 defeat to Pembroke.

Birkirkara will have to do without influential players Srdjan Dimitrov and Miguel Angel Alba for Sunday’s league clash against Gżira United.

Dimitrov received his fourth yellow card in his team’s 2-0 win over Hibs while Alba saw red against the Paolites on Sunday.

Both players were handed a one-match ban.

The other Premier League players handed a one-match ban yesterday were Floriana’s Sebastian Nayar, Pedrinho, of Mosta, and Ziga Kastrevec, of St Andrews.