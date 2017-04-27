Balzan hand double role to Serbian Simovic

Balzan president Anton Tagliaferro (right) posing with new club official Serbian Vladimir Simovic.

Balzan have announced the appointment of Vladimir Simovic as the club’s new sporting director and general manager.

Simovic left Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade to accept the newly-created position at the BOV Premier League club where he will be working closely with president Anton Tagliaferro as well as first team coach Oliver Spiteri,

“We are delighted that Vladimir has accepted to join our club,” Tagliaferro said in a statement.

“His position will see him working closely with our first team coach and the Academy head coach in relation to player selection as well as helping us to improve many tactical and technical aspects at the club.

“Vladimir will also work closely with me and be responsible for many aspects in the day-to-day management of the club and ensure things work smoothly in my absence.”

Tagliaferro said that Simonic has vast experience in professional football and will surely contribute to take the club to a higher level.

For his part, Simunic said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as sporting director and general manager of an ambitious club like Balzan FC. The team has made big strides in the last few years to become one of the leading sides in Malta.

“The Balzan Academy has also achieved elite status in the new trial system put in place by the MFA. We have many promising players coming through and my job is to help these boys become more complete football players and to help the club reach new highs in the years ahead.

“Having worked in professional football for many years, I am looking forward to working with everyone at the club to take Balzan FC to the next stage of its development.”