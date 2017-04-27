Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Bellini from Damietta to La Goulette, the Joanna from Algiers to Mersin, the HS Paris from Tanger Med to Alexandria (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MSC Savona from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The Al Rawdah from Genoa to Port Said, the CMA CGM Musca from Beirut to Barcelona and the Banak from Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nicola from Sousse to Algiers, thye CMA CGM Lotus from Trapani to Skikda, the Asiatic Horizon from Piraeus to Misurata, the Corona J from Alexandria to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Taurus from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Valencia to Beirut, the Stjerneborg from La Goulette to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Bintan from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Avera from Tunis to Tunis, the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the Max Venture from Catania to Rijeka and the Carat from Bar to Thessaloniki (both Sullivan Shipping) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Puccini from Damietta to Salerno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Cardiff from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime) on Monday.