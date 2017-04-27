Madonna brands planned biopic as 'lies'
The star claims 'Blond Ambition' twisting the story of her rise to fame
Madonna has stepped up her criticism of a planned biopic about her rise to fame, branding it "lies".
The music superstar voiced her anger at Blond Ambition, which will tell the story of her career in the early 1980s, after previously hinting she was unhappy with the proposed movie.
She posted snake emojis on Instagram alongside the names of film-makers Brett Ratner, Elyse Hollander and Universal Studios, which has reportedly picked up the project.
"Lies Have No Legs," Madonna wrote.
Madonna also shared a message which read: "Don't worry about those who talk behind your back, they're behind you for a reason."
The 58-year-old had previously appeared to voice her displeasure at the planned film, writing on Instagram: "Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen.
"Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work.
She added: "This is a disease in our society."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hollander's script is set in New York as Madonna Louise Ciccone works on her first album.
