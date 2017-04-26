Newcastle, West Ham offices raided by tax officials - UK media

Updated 10.50am

UK tax officials this morning raided Newcastle and West Ham football clubs as part of an HM Revenue & Customs investigation into their transfer activity, UK media has reported.

Newcastle's managing director, Lee Charnley, is among those arrested following the raid, The Independent has claimed.

The raid comes just one day after the Magpies celebrated their return to Premier League football, having been relegation to the Championship last season.

In a statement, HMRC said that it had deployed 180 officers across the UK and France as part of the investigation.

"Investigators have searched a number of premises in the North East and South East of England and arrested the men and also seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones.

"The French authorities are assisting the UK investigation, have made arrests and several locations have been searched in France," HMRC said in a statement.

"This criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences. As this is an ongoing investigation HMRC is unable to provide any further detail at this time."