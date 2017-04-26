China unveils its first home-built aircraft carrier
China has launched its first domestically built aircraft carrier amid rising tensions over North Korea and worries about Beijing's assertiveness in the South China Sea.
State TV showed the launch of the carrier, designed and built in the northeastern port city of Dalian.
Up to now, China has only had one aging second-hand carrier, the Liaoning, built in Ukraine in the mid-80s.
