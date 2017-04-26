'I still think Malta is a Mickey Mouse country' - John Bundy

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Twenty-two years after the release of the original song, John Bundy says he is prepared to sing a sequel to the satirical track Pajjiż tal-Mickey Mouse (A Mickey Mouse country) unless the Maltese realise "politics is an opinion and not a principle".

"When we do that, we will cut the strings, the puppets will fall to the ground, and we will get better," the head of the state broadcaster PBS says.

In an interview with Times of Malta's online editor Herman Grech for Times Talk, Mr Bundy insists that nobody in the higher echelons of politicals ever interfered in the running of the station or choice of programmes.

He defended himself against claims that he was responsible for axing Salvu Mallia's popular programme from TVM, saying the decision had been taken before he assumed his role last August.

Since PBS is the organiser of the Eurovision song contest, Mr Bundy says he is prepared to make public the money spent on the upcoming festival in Kiev, adding that he was happy to note that for the first time, the Malta song contest had registered a profit.

The interview was carried out last Thursday.

