The beauty of the Addolorata

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a two-hour tour of the Addolorata Cemetery on Saturday. Participants will learn about the history and design of this cemetery, as well as its good use of the landscape.

The Addolorata Cemetery was designed by architect E.L. Galizia, who also built the Turkish cemetery, considered to be one of the great cemeteries of the world.

With its intricate stone carving, monuments and neo-Gothic chapel soaring from what was once a prehistoric burial ground, the Addolorata Cemetery is one of the wonders of Maltese architectural heritage.

The tour will be led by experts Conrad Thake and Mark Sagona.

The tour will be held on Saturday at 10.45am, with the meeting point being the Addolorata Cemetery entrance. For tickets, visit www.faa.org.mt.