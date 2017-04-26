Photo-mosaic and għana

The Strada Stretta Concept, under the auspices of the Valletta 2018 Foundation, is tonight presenting a performance of visual art and għana entitled Mosaic-Għana-Mużajk.

French photographer and artist Katel Delia (of Katelia Art), who has family roots in Żejtun, was introduced to Ta’ Ġanna bar in the same locality by Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci. She was immediately attracted to Maltese għana and the għannejja who flock to this bar every Sunday.

Week after week, Katel started taking photos of all the interesting faces at the bar and from this exercise she composed a monumental photo-mosaic made up of around 800 pictures. The photo-mosaic will be on display at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta, where a number of għannejja will be peforming live. These are known as L-Iżġej, Il-kina and Tas-seba’ rġiel. They will be accompanied by guitarists France Casha and Johnny Saliba.

The event is under the artistic direction of Schembri Bonaci.

Mosaic-Għana-Mużajk will kick off tonight at 8pm at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta. Entrance is free.