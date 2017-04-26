Live broadcast of Julius Caesar

The 2017 season of the Royal Shakespeare Company takes a leap into Roman history and opens with the politics of spin and betrayal which turn into violence in Shakespeare’s epic tragedy, Julius Caesar.

The play being held at Stratford-Upon-Avon will be broadcast this evening live at St James Cavalier, as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

The play will be directed by Angus Jackson, following his sell-out productions of Tom Morton-Smith’s Oppenheimer (2014) and James Fenton’s adaptation of Don Quixote (2016). The cast includes Andrew Woodall in the title role, Alex Waldmann as Brutus and James Corrigan as Mark Antony.

The live broadcast will take place at St James Cavalier tonight at 8pm. For tickets, visits www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200. A combined ticket for two RSC productions, the other being Antony & Cleopatra, showing live on May 24, is being offered at a reduced price.