Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 00:01

Guided tour of St Publius church

Floriana is this week en fête, celebrating the feast of St Publius, the first bishop and one of the patron saints and protectors of Malta. A guided tour of the parish church dedicated to the saint will be held on Saturday.

Towering and dominating the Granaries, the largest square in Malta, the church is renowned for its riches. It is adorned with great works of art, including statues, paintings, sacred vestments, gold and silver articles, embroidery works and more.

The guided tour will be held on Saturday at 11am. For more information, call Stephen Tonna on 7933 9649.

