BandAdriatica’s Floating Art workshop and performance

The 2017 Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union is conducting a workshop with Italian music group Band-Adriatica in collaboration with the Malta World Music Festival on May 17 and 18.

The band infuses traditional Salento music with Balkan and North African elements but their research and creative process is based on a local element, wherever they work.

The workshop sessions are open to Maltese singers/songwriters and musicians who perform within the genre of folk and in the Maltese language, folk bands and band clubs.

Applications close on Friday at noon. Places are limited and are subject to evaluation and selection by the artistic director, Renzo Spiteri.

Interested applicants have to send a one-page CV and online links of their works on [email protected] org or deliver their CV and samples of their work by hand in a sealed envelope marked ‘MWMF + BandAdriatica’s Floating Art Workshop’ to Arts Council Malta at 16, Casa Scaglia, Mikiel Anton Vassalli Street, Valletta. Participants will be informed if they are accepted for the workshop once the evaluation process has been concluded.

The participants of the workshops will collaborate with BandAdriatica and will present their material on May 20 during the band’s performance at the Malta World Music Festival taking place at Fort St Elmo.

The BandAdriatica workshop will be held on May 17 and 18 at the Fortress Builders, Valletta, from 6.30pm to 9pm. The Malta World Music Festival will be held at Fort St Elmo on May 19 and 18. For more information, visit www.maltaworldmusicfestival.org or the dedicated Facebook page.