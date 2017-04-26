Announcements

BONNICI. On Monday, April 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD (Dwardu), aged 64, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved son Michael and his partner Rebecca, his daughter Sophie and her partner Mark, his partner Theresa, his parents Eddie and Iris Bonnici, his brother Wilfrid and his wife Doreen, his sister Myra and her husband Notary Tony Abela, MP, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, April 26, at 1pm for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – GEORGE. On April 23, GEORGE, aged 69, widower of Josette, née Said, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved children Sarah and Chris and his wife Andrea, his much-loved grandchildren George, Alex, Joe, Tom and Matthew, his partner Marie, his father John, his brothers and sisters and their spouses; Marthese, Joe and Anna, Yvonne, Nancy and Henry, Joan and Dominic, Ray and Pat, Tonio and Grace, Christine and Chris, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held today, Wednesday, April 26, at Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by private burial at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Ursuline Sisters Crèche, Angela House, Guardamanġia, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be said for the repose of the souls of BERNARD BORDA and MARYROSE BORDA.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOE. Thirteen years have passed but you are still in our hearts and prayers. Rest in peace. Marionne, Sandra and Giuseppe and Marco, Kenneth and Marieta.

BORDA – BERNARD. In everlasting memory of a dear son, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and sadly missed. Daddy.

BORDA – BERNARD. Cherished memories of a dear and loving brother and uncle, today being the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. James, Lydia, Matthew and Julia.

BORDA – BERNARD. In memory of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts. Sandra, Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew.

BORDA – BERNARD. On the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our hearts and prayers. Auntie Frances, Katya and Karen.

CHETCUTI – DENISE. On the 18th anniversary of her demise. Dad, mum, sister, brother and brother-in-law.

CHETCUTI – DENISE. On the 18th year of her demise. The Ebejer family.