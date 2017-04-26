Worker swindled employer of €5,953

A worker at an estate agency was handed a two year prison term suspended for four years today after being found guilty of misappropriation of company funds.

Daniel Sapiano, 25, from St Paul's Bay, admitted to having swindled Frank Salt Real Estate Agency out of €5,953 over a period of months before 2015..

Prior to delivering judgment, Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, had ordered a pre-sentencing report to be drawn up by a social worker.

In delivering judgment, the magistrate observed the recommendations laid down in this report which stressed the need for the young man to undergo rehabilitation for his drug problem. He also needed help to tackle the difficulties presented by loan sharks.

The court observed that although the accused deserved a prison sentence for having betrayed his employer, nonetheless one could not ignore the social worker's report.

For this reason, while declaring the man guilty, condemning him to a two-year prison term suspended for four years, the court also placed the accused under a supervision order for three years.

Since the accused owed a debt not only to his victim but also to society at large, the court ordered him to refund €5,953 to the victim of his fraud and to perform 100 hours of community service after having undergone rehabilitation for his drug problem.

Inspector Anna Maria Xuereb prosecuted.

Lawyer Geoffrey Vella was defence counsel.