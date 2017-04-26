Watch: ‘I believe Keith Schembri’ – Prime Minister

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today reaffirmed his complete support for his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said yesterday that he had proof in hand that Mr Schembri took a €100,000 kickback on passport sales from his auditor, Nexia BT’s managing director Brian Tonna.

Asked if he was willing to vouch for Mr Schembri’s integrity, Dr Muscat said he would vouch for everyone he trusted.

“I believe the version Keith Schembri has given me,” Dr Muscat said.

Mr Schembri claimed yesterday that the alleged €100,000 payment was a settlement.

Dr Muscat said Dr Busuttil had gone off at a tangent with the latest accusations, as he no longer wanted to repeat claims about his wife.

Last week, blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia said the Panama company Egrant was owned by Dr Muscat’s wife. Egrant was set up by Nexia BT in 2013, along with the two companies owned by Keith Schembri and Kornad Mizzi.

The government’s passport sale scheme was a transparent and open system, he said.

Dr Busuttil yesterday called for Mr Schembri’s immediate arrest and interrogation.

The Prime Minister said it was a disservice to the country for a politician to think they could send people to prison.

Questioned earlier during the day about a possible election announcement on May 1, Dr Muscat answered that the announcement was his prerogative.