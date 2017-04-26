Advert
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 14:13 by

Jacob Borg

Watch: ‘I believe Keith Schembri’ – Prime Minister

Disservice to country for politician to think he can send people to prison

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today reaffirmed his complete support for his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said yesterday that he had proof in hand that Mr Schembri took a €100,000 kickback on passport sales from his auditor, Nexia BT’s managing director Brian Tonna.

Asked if he was willing to vouch for Mr Schembri’s integrity, Dr Muscat said he would vouch for everyone he trusted.

“I believe the version Keith Schembri has given me,” Dr Muscat said.

Mr Schembri claimed yesterday that the alleged €100,000 payment was a settlement.

Dr Muscat said Dr Busuttil had gone off at a tangent with the latest accusations, as he no longer wanted to repeat claims about his wife.

Last week, blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia said the Panama company Egrant was owned by Dr Muscat’s wife. Egrant was set up by Nexia BT in 2013, along with the two companies owned by Keith Schembri and Kornad Mizzi.

Read: Muscat asks inquiring magistrate to investigate Egrant claims

The government’s passport sale scheme was a transparent and open system, he said.

Dr Busuttil yesterday called for Mr Schembri’s immediate arrest and interrogation.

Read: PN leader calls for arrest as Schembri denies claims

The Prime Minister said it was a disservice to the country for a politician to think they could send people to prison.

Questioned earlier during the day about a possible election announcement on May 1, Dr Muscat answered that the announcement was his prerogative. 

