Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta quotes Opposition leader Simon Busuttil saying that Keith Schembri, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, not only had an account with the contentious Pilatus Bank, but he had also received €100,000 in graft from the sale of citizenship to Russians. In another story, the newspaper says that according to official data, the gap between employment rates for men and women in Malta is the widest in Europe.

The Malta Independent quotes Dr Busuttil saying Mr Schembri should be arrested for receiving kickbacks from Brian Tonna.

L-Orizzont says Dr Busuttil’s claims have been denied by Mr Schembri who described them as a new lie.

In-Nazzjon says new corruption in the sale of passports has been established with the Prime Minister being the salesman and Mr Schembri pocketing commissions.

MaltaToday says Alternattiva Demokratika will be discussing a coalition offer with the Nationalist Party.