Poacher caught red-handed by police - CABS

A poacher is being investigated by the police for illegal hunting and trapping and using an illegal bird caller in a walled compound west of Siġġiewi on Monday.

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) said its activists filmed the trapper in the act on Monday afternoon after monitoring his trapping site for a couple of days.

It also reported the case to the police and Administrative Law Enforcement officers arrived on site within 20 minutes and were able to surprise the poacher before he could remove his shotgun and other evidence.

The weapon, ammunition, net and an electronic bird caller were confiscated.

"The ALE reacted very fast and did a brilliant job. We expect the poacher to lose his hunting and trapping licence," CABS wildlife crime officer Fiona Burrows said.

According to CABS, the trapping site was one of the biggest illegal trapping installations ever dismantled on Malta with two 40-meters-long clap nets and several artificial ponds to attract waders and other waterbirds.

It was set up in the countryside between Siġġiewi and Girgenti.

The man is the 10th poacher filmed by CABS after the hunting season ended 12 days ago.