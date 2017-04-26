Ornis Committee recommends autumn trapping season
The Ornis Committee has recommended to the government the opening of an autumn trapping season for Golden Plover and Song Thrush.
The committee also decided this evening that individual catch quotas should be removed, but the national quota should be retained.
Last year, BirdLife and CABS had called for the autumn trapping season for Golden Plover to be closed, complaining of widespread trapping activity, often at night, and with the illegal use of electronic callers.
The Ornis Committee groups representatives of ornithological and hunters' organisations and officials from the Environment Department and the Wild Birds Regulation Unit.
