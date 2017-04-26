Advert
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 19:11

Ornis Committee recommends autumn trapping season

The Ornis Committee has recommended to the government the opening of an autumn trapping season for Golden Plover and Song Thrush.

The committee also decided this evening that individual catch quotas should be removed, but the national quota should be retained.

Last year, BirdLife and CABS had called for the autumn trapping season for Golden Plover to be closed, complaining of widespread trapping activity, often at night, and with the illegal use of electronic callers.

The Ornis Committee groups representatives of ornithological and hunters' organisations and officials from the Environment Department and the Wild Birds Regulation Unit.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Schembri accused of passport sale...

  2. Court refuses PM's request to hear...

  3. Watch: Europol can investigate...

  4. Act fast to save financial services...

  5. ‘Mysterious Mrieħel poles’ probe...

  6. Watch: ‘I believe Keith Schembri’ –...

  7. ‘Panama firms cannot be audited'

  8. Agreement reached on raising the...

  9. Yana Micallef Stafrace to be appointed...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed