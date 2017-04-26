MCST launches 2017 A Space Policy

The Malta Council for Science and Technology has launched the Malta National Space Policy 2017.

"This is the first space policy for the country. It aims to drive home the relevance of space applications to everyday life and to tangibly link space activities to benefits and applications which the average citizen makes use of on a regular basis," the council said.

The Chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology, Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, said that this policy ties in well with the national Research and Innovation Strategy 2020 and that the two complement each other.

The policy covers areas such as the use of satellite-based navigation and telecommunications, Earth observation and environmental monitoring, the upstream and downstream sectors, education including opportunities such as space law, and meteorological services.

The National Space Policy may be downloaded from MCST’s website: http://mcst.gov.mt/news.aspx