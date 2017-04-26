Tractor accident leaves Rabat man grievously injured
71-year-old hurt in Baħrija field
A 71-year-old man was grievously injured this morning when he was hit by a tractor while working in a Baħrija field.
In a statement, police said that initial indications were that the Rabat man was operating the Massey Ferguson tractor himself just moments before the incident.
The accident happened in Baħrija's Ras ir-Raħeb area, with police alerted at around 9.20am.
An ambulance rushed the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he is being treated.
Magistrate Anthony Vella has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Police are investigating further.