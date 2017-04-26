Advert
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 10:04

Tractor accident leaves Rabat man grievously injured

71-year-old hurt in Baħrija field

The man was most likely operating the tractor moments before the accident, police said. Photo: Shutterstock

Updated 10.55am - Added details

A 71-year-old man was grievously injured this morning when he was hit by a tractor while working in a Baħrija field. 

In a statement, police said that initial indications were that the Rabat man was operating the Massey Ferguson tractor himself just moments before the incident. 

The accident happened in Baħrija's Ras ir-Raħeb area, with police alerted at around 9.20am. 

An ambulance rushed the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he is being treated. 

Magistrate Anthony Vella has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Police are investigating further. 

 

