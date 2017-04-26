Luqa building to be converted into €1.9m 'rock hub'
A building in Luqa is to be converted into a Rock Hub, providing rehearsal and performance spaces for lovers of rock music.
The €1.9m project was launched today by Justice and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.
The works will be completed in 30 months.
Dr Bonnici said this project will fill a void felt by musicians and lead to raising standards.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.