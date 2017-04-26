Advert
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 13:07

Dance music festival brings 8,000 to Maltese shores

AMP Lost & Found 2017 branded a success

Jubilant crowds at one of the festival events.

Jubilant crowds at one of the festival events.

Some 8,000 party-goers visited Malta as part of the five-day AMP Lost & Found festival held across Easter weekend. 

The music festival featured headline acts such as Annie Mac, Armand Van Helden, Jamie Jones, Kolsch and Andy C, with events held at multiple venues across Malta.

Festival tourists who came to Malta for the event are estimated to have given the local economy a €7 million boost, Malta Tourism Authority event operations manager Edward Zammit said. 

"This positive result is proof that Malta has what it takes to attract culturally-focused cosmopolitan visitors for short, high-spend stays," Mr Zammit said.

"This type of activity is very much in-line with our vision to keep showcasing our islands as a multi-faceted destination with lots to offer a variety of tourist sectors.”

Organisers 365 Entertainment said their intention was to put Malta on the dance music industry map. 

“The project takes six months to organise and involves a variety of cross-authority efforts to guarantee the effective planning of permits, traffic management, health and safety, and risk assessments," said company co-directors Trevor Camilleri and Nicholas Spiteri. They thanked authorities for their help. 

The festival is scheduled to be held again next year, with discussions already underway. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Schembri accused of passport sale...

  2. Court refuses PM's request to hear...

  3. Watch: Europol can investigate...

  4. MFSA defends licensing of Pilatus Bank -...

  5. Prime Minister's position is untenable,...

  6. ‘Panama firms cannot be audited'

  7. Act fast to save financial services...

  8. Electrogas power station is inaugurated...

  9. Yana Micallef Stafrace to be appointed...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed