Dance music festival brings 8,000 to Maltese shores

Jubilant crowds at one of the festival events.

Some 8,000 party-goers visited Malta as part of the five-day AMP Lost & Found festival held across Easter weekend.

The music festival featured headline acts such as Annie Mac, Armand Van Helden, Jamie Jones, Kolsch and Andy C, with events held at multiple venues across Malta.

Festival tourists who came to Malta for the event are estimated to have given the local economy a €7 million boost, Malta Tourism Authority event operations manager Edward Zammit said.

"This positive result is proof that Malta has what it takes to attract culturally-focused cosmopolitan visitors for short, high-spend stays," Mr Zammit said.

"This type of activity is very much in-line with our vision to keep showcasing our islands as a multi-faceted destination with lots to offer a variety of tourist sectors.”

Organisers 365 Entertainment said their intention was to put Malta on the dance music industry map.

“The project takes six months to organise and involves a variety of cross-authority efforts to guarantee the effective planning of permits, traffic management, health and safety, and risk assessments," said company co-directors Trevor Camilleri and Nicholas Spiteri. They thanked authorities for their help.

The festival is scheduled to be held again next year, with discussions already underway.