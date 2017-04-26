Cycling challenge donates €70,000 for children’s cancer research

The ALIVE Charity Foundation has presented €70,000 to the Research Trust of the University of Malta. The money will go towards the University’s specialised programme in children cancer research.

The sum was collected by cyclists who last year took part in a gruelling 1100km ride from Croatia to the Vatican City in seven days.

The presentation was made at San Anton Palace under the auspices of President Marie-Louise Coleiro-Preca.

“In our first four years of ALIVE Cycling Challenge for Cancer, we have donated over €300,000 to RIDT towards funding the fight to prevent cancer in Malta through medical research. The sponsored research has resulted in ground-breaking discoveries which have enabled more efficient identification of cancers in order to provide targeted treatment,” said Mr Nicky Camilleri, Chairperson of ALIVE Charity Foundation. “The public is acknowledging the fact that it is important to donate money for medical research for more effective treatment and eventually find cures.”

With the help of main sponsor RE/MAX, ALIVE is investing another €70,000 euro in a project to renovate an indoor and outdoor play area within Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. Mr Camilleri announced that the project will be inaugurated in the coming weeks.

The RE/MAX ALIVE2017 Cycling challenge for Cancer will be held between July 7-16 . The group will cycle 1,200km in seven days from Copenhagen (Denmark) to Warsaw (Poland), passing through Berlin (Germany).

Donations can be made by by sms: 50617364 - €2.33; 50618081 - €4.66; 50618913 - €6.99; and 50619208 - €11.65