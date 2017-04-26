Crewman injured on cruise ship
A 29-year-old man from Montenegro was seriously injured this evening when he fell down a lift well while working on a cruise ship in Grand Harbour.
The police said the accident happened at about 7pm as the worker worked on the lift.
He fell the height of two decks.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
