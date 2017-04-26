Advert
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 21:51

Crewman injured on cruise ship

A 29-year-old man from Montenegro was seriously injured this evening when he fell down a lift well while working on a cruise ship in Grand Harbour. 

The police said the accident happened at about 7pm as the worker worked on the lift. 

He fell the height of two decks.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.  

