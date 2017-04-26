Advert
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 15:57

Car catches fire in Lija

Picture: James Mulholland mynews@timesofmalta.com

Picture: James Mulholland [email protected]

No one was injured when this car caught fire in Mosta Road near Lija cemetery this afternoon.

The car was considerably damaged and a long traffic jam built up.

Picture: James Mulholland Facebook Times of Malta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Schembri accused of passport sale...

  2. Court refuses PM's request to hear...

  3. Watch: Europol can investigate...

  4. Act fast to save financial services...

  5. ‘Mysterious Mrieħel poles’ probe...

  6. ‘Panama firms cannot be audited'

  7. Electrogas power station is inaugurated...

  8. Yana Micallef Stafrace to be appointed...

  9. Man dies at Comino's Blue Lagoon

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed