Brexit Malta conference postponed
A conference planned in Malta for next week to discuss Brexit is being postponed because of unforeseen circumstances.
Themed 'Brexit: Mind the gap', the debate on May 3 at the Intercontinental Malta was meant to feature Mats Persson (David Cameron's former special advisor), Foreign Minister George Vella and Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola.
Co-organisers Times of Malta and EY said details of an alternative date will be given in due course.
