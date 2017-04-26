Brexit Malta conference postponed

A conference planned in Malta for next week to discuss Brexit is being postponed because of unforeseen circumstances.

Themed 'Brexit: Mind the gap', the debate on May 3 at the Intercontinental Malta was meant to feature Mats Persson (David Cameron's former special advisor), Foreign Minister George Vella and Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola.

Co-organisers Times of Malta and EY said details of an alternative date will be given in due course.