Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 09:39

Birdlife releases two birds saved from spring hunt

Rehabilitated birds set free

BirdLife Malta has rehabilitated and released a marsh harrier and night heron recovered during this year’s spring hunting season.

The marsh harrier (bagħdan aħmar) was the first victim of the season and was retrieved from Selmun on March 26 with gunshot wounds to one of its wings. After being rehabilitated, it was released on Comino.

The night heron kwakka was recovered from a hotel rooftop in Mellieħa and diagnosed as being very weak. It has now been released at Birdlife’s Simar Nature Reserve in Xemxija.

