Twice lucky
The report about the reinstatement of two Gozo Channel thieves showed how lucky certain people are. Apart from their reinstatement, the two were spared the arduous task of having to queue at night outside the Gozo Ministry for them to beg hard-working Gozo Minister Anton Refalo for a job.
Good luck struck twice in this case.
