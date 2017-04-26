Respect for all educators is a key issue. Any esteemed organisation relies on fundamental principles or values such as integrity, temperance, diligence, kindness and justice.

My advice to Franklin Barbara, a candidate for the post of president of the Malta Union of Teachers, is, first and foremost, to safeguard the interests of the less fortunate. Let there not be a situation where individuals are trampled upon.

He is there to serve others and so be it. He should fear not, lead on and serve all. Let that be his motto as the new MUT president.