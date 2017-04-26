To serve
Respect for all educators is a key issue. Any esteemed organisation relies on fundamental principles or values such as integrity, temperance, diligence, kindness and justice.
My advice to Franklin Barbara, a candidate for the post of president of the Malta Union of Teachers, is, first and foremost, to safeguard the interests of the less fortunate. Let there not be a situation where individuals are trampled upon.
He is there to serve others and so be it. He should fear not, lead on and serve all. Let that be his motto as the new MUT president.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.