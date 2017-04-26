Situation getting worse

A few weeks ago, I had written to the Times of Malta, also attaching a photograph, showing the bad effect the red bollards in Gżira (along KFC, ending up just after the Manoel Island petrol station) have left on all us drivers.

The photo I had attached showed a long line of cars in Testaferrata Street, heading towards Gżira and Sliema that went all the way up the hill close to Continental cars.

The situation has now gotten even worse, and goes all the way down towards the Suzuki showroom (opposite Arcidiacono).

If the situation gets any worse, the queue of cars will eventually end up starting from Msida. Do the people at Transport Malta realise how many vehicles pass through these roads? Apparently not!

To Transport Malta, I say, get rid of those pylons, and let the traffic flow, as it used to, before you had these bright ideas.