Pope Francis is in the process of instilling in people the beauty of faith as originally presented in the gospel. The good news conveyed by the gospel is to have faith.

Where there is true faith, there is no fear. Faith means accepting the beautiful gift of God’s love and choosing right over wrong because this guarantees a joyful, fulfilled life as opposed to a life where fear seems to predominate, particularly when one faces certain decisions.

When our faith is a result of our love for God we do our best to choose what is right not only for ourselves but for a better society. The basis of being an exemplary Christian is authenticity. It is better to be an atheist than to be a Catholic who is a hypocrite, says Pope Francis.

Easter, which we have just celebrated, provided us with an opportunity to reflect on the greatness of knowing Jesus, who is uniquely human and divine. We can speak in terms of the risen Christ through a supernatural perspective.

On the cross, for instance, Jesus is raised to great heights – while absorbing our suffering, fears and doubts – and is the source of our salvation with penetrating love. It pays to be convinced of this reality.

As the Archbishop of Westminster emphasised: let us spread the joy of knowing Jesus.