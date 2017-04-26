Drinking four cups of coffee a day poses no health risks, study says

Stock photo.

A new study has found that consuming four cups of coffee a day is not a threat to your health, according to London's The Independent.

There is a lot of controversy surrounding the effects of coffee on one's health, however, a group of researchers have revealed that caffeine may not be as bad for us as we may think.

Scientists from the International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI) conducted research on over 740 studies and concluded that consuming up to four cups of coffee a day, equivalent to 400mg of caffeine, does not threaten your health at all.

The study also found that pregnant women can drink 300mg without any negative effects while it is safe for children to consumer 2.5mg a day.

The research studied the effects of caffeine on the body's acute toxicity, bone, heart, brain and the reproductive system.

Lead author, executive director of the ILSI, Dr Eric Hentges said: “This provides evidence that furthers our understanding of caffeine on human health.”

“Also, this provides the research community with data and valuable evidence to support the development and execution of future research on caffeine safety that will impact public health.

However, people are warned to remain cautious in their consumption of these caffeinated beverages. The amount of caffeine found in coffees sold on the high street can vary hugely and this can result in four cups of coffee exceeding the standard of 400mg of caffeine.

Health risks may surface if one regularly exceeds the recommended 400mg of caffeine a day.