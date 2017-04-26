Exercise boosts brain power

Aerobic exercise, resistance training and tai chi were found to be similarly effective in boosting brain power. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Exercising for at least 45 minutes several times a week can boost brain power in the over-50s, research suggests.

Several types of exercise help improve thinking, attention, memory skills and executive function (mental skills that help people get things done), a new analysis of 39 studies found.

Aerobic exercise such as swimming, cycling and jogging, resistance training including weights, multicomponent training (such as combined aerobic and weight training) and tai chi were all “similarly effective”, experts writing in the British Journal of Sports Medicine said.

“Positive benefits to cognition occurred with an exercise intervention that included tai chi, or resistance and aerobic training, prescribed either in isolation or combined,” they said.

And the benefits were irrespective of the current state of an individual’s brain health, they added.

An ideal exercise “prescription” for the over-50s would include an “exercise programme with components of both aerobic and resistance-type training of at least moderate intensity and at least 45 min per session, on as many days of the week as possible”, the team from the University of Canberra in Australia said.

While only a small number of studies examining tai chi were included, the team said the findings on this were “important” as it may be the type of exercise chosen by less mobile people who cannot take on more challenging exercise.

While previous studies have shown that exercise helps boost brain power, the researchers said theirs was the most comprehensive study to date.