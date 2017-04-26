Sporting briefs

Sahin: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Bundesliga club until 2019. The Turkey international, who made his Dortmund debut as a 16-year-old and became the league’s youngest scorer at 17, joined Dortmund’s youth structure as a teenager back in 2001 and helped them to the 2011 Bundesliga title. He left, having been voted player of the season in 2010-11, and joined Real Madrid but returned a year-and-a-half later.

Doping: India goalkeeper Subrata Paul has tested positive for a banned substance, the All India Football Federation said yesterday. National Anti-Doping Agency chief Navin Agarwal confirmed the former India captain was tested by NADA officials in March but declined to elaborate further.

Leeds: Leeds have announced the appointment of Ivan Bravo as a new director. Bravo heads to Elland Road with an impressive CV, having served as Real Madrid’s director of strategy from 2003 to 2010. Since then, Bravo has worked as the director general of the Aspire Academy for Sports Excellent in Qatar.

Niasse: Hull’s bid to avoid the drop has received a boost after they confirmed their appeal against the red card Oumar Niasse received in the win over Watford was successful. The on-loan Everton striker had been due to miss the Tigers’ next three fixtures after being dismissed by referee Robert Madley on Saturday for a challenge on M’Baye Niang.

Watmore: Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore may need a second operation on his injured knee after suffering discomfort on his return to light training. The England Under-21 international, who was effectively ruled out for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage in December last year, may now face a further spell on the sidelines.