Football news

Arsene Wenger says that Arsenal want to keep Olivier Giroud at the club next season, adding that Marseille have not made an approach for the striker.

Marseille have been linked with a move for Giroud, 30, this summer, with France Football reporting that the French club are hoping to tempt him back to his native country.

However, Wenger dismissed the speculation yesterday.

“I have had no approach from Marseille and we want to keep Olivier Giroud at the club,” Wenger said.

United keen on Griezmann – agent

Manchester United have shown “concrete interest” in signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who has an exit clause of £85 million, the Frenchman’s agent Eric Olhats has said.

“We’re at the stage of gathering information from clubs who have a concrete interest,” Olhats said.

“There is an unavoidable €100 million (about £85 million) clause so that restricts the number of candidates. You have United, (Manchester) City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“United were the first to come and see us and the most concrete in their wishes.”

Foxes not a ‘selling club’ – Shakeseare

Leicester City should be able to hold on to its key players as they prepare for the upcoming season without European football, rather than just selling them off, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.

With striker Jamie Vardy and winger Riyadh Mahrez, midfielder Danny Drinkwater and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tied down with long-term contracts, Shakespeare believes he has no reason to worry about key players leaving at the end of the campaign.

“We have said before we don’t want to be a selling club,” Shakespeare said.

“All the players are happy here. They are a very unique group. We have created something here which is quite special, so they have said they are quite happy.”

Real to appeal Ramos red card

Real Madrid are to appeal Sergio Ramos’ sending off for his challenge on Lionel Messi in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Barcelona in a bid to have him free to play at Deportivo La Coruna today, according to AS.

Ramos was shown a straight red card by referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez after leaping in two-footed at Messi, who jumped out of the way to avoid any serious contact being made.

The official’s report said the defender used “excessive force” in “knocking over his opponent,” and AS reported that Madrid feel that this does not accurately reflect what happened, therefore no further punishment should be served.

Monchi to work at Roma

Monchi has ended his long association with Sevilla to join Roma as their new sporting director.

The 48-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico with the option of a fifth season and will start in his new role immediately.

He said: “I would like to thank Roma president James Pallotta and the club’s executive team for giving me this opportunity.

“This is an exciting project and I look forward to serving the supporters, staff and players at this iconic club for many years to come.”

Mitrovic hails special Magpies

Aleksandar Mitrovic has saluted the “special” team who have dragged Newcastle back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Magpies secured their return with a 4-1 Championship victory over Preston on Monday evening, which means they will join Brighton in next season’s top flight.

He said: “Trust me, this team is really special, this team is a real team. That’s the reason why we have made it.

“I didn’t believe it when they told me that this league is so hard but, for me, this league physically is even harder than the Premier League, so it’s a really big achievement for this team, for these guys.”