Ed Sheeran grants a dying fan's wish

Ed Sheeran has granted a six-year-old boy his dying wish by meeting him backstage before a gig.

The singer-songwriter invited Ollie Carroll who suffers from a rare and terminal condition, backstage ahead of a concert in Manchester.

Ollie's family, who run a Facebook page documenting his fight against Batten disease, said they were "touched" by Sheeran's actions.

The youngster has lost his ability to speak and walk due to the illness.

The pop star performed with a red band promoting Ollie's Army around his wrist, which the family created to raise awareness of the disease and fund research.

They wrote on Facebook: "We are so touched that Ed thought of our little boy whilst performing last night.

"It felt like Ollie was up there performing with him, something that sadly Ollie will never be able to achieve."