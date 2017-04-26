Ed Sheeran grants a dying fan's wish
The English singer meets terminally ill boy backstage
Ed Sheeran has granted a six-year-old boy his dying wish by meeting him backstage before a gig.
The singer-songwriter invited Ollie Carroll who suffers from a rare and terminal condition, backstage ahead of a concert in Manchester.
Ollie's family, who run a Facebook page documenting his fight against Batten disease, said they were "touched" by Sheeran's actions.
The youngster has lost his ability to speak and walk due to the illness.
The pop star performed with a red band promoting Ollie's Army around his wrist, which the family created to raise awareness of the disease and fund research.
They wrote on Facebook: "We are so touched that Ed thought of our little boy whilst performing last night.
"It felt like Ollie was up there performing with him, something that sadly Ollie will never be able to achieve."
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.