Watch: Siberia: Healthcare on the Rails
Since 2009, five trains of the RZD - the Russian railway - travel through Siberia and the Russian Far East to provide medical care in isolated villages. For these remote regions, striken by the rural exodus, the railway is the only link with the rest of the world. In this depopulated countryside, only the elderly are left.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.