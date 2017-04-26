Advert
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 12:09

Watch: Siberia: Healthcare on the Rails

 

Since 2009, five trains of the RZD - the Russian railway - travel through Siberia and the Russian Far East to provide medical care in isolated villages. For these remote regions, striken by the rural exodus, the railway is the only link with the rest of the world. In this depopulated countryside, only the elderly are left.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Musical roadtrip across the USA -...

  2. Watch: Siberia: Healthcare on the Rails

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed