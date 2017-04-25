Ivanka Trump joins Merkel, Lagarde at Berlin women's summit

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to the US president, is in Berlin for a women's summit where she is due to discuss support for women entrepreneurs with the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde.

Trump will take part in a podium discussion with Merkel and Lagarde at the W20 Summit, where other attendees include Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

The summit aims to improve gender equality in the G20 countries, under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship."