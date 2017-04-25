Gallipoli dead remembered on 102nd anniversary of battle

Ministers from Australia and New Zealand have joined hundreds of people at the site of the Battle of Gallipoli in Turkey to remember those who were killed on the 102nd anniversary of the start of the ill-fated campaign.
The solemn ceremony began at dawn on Tuesday under tight security following a series of attacks and bombings that have plagued Turkey.
On April 25, 1915, troops from Australia and New Zealand first landed at dawn on the Gallipoli peninsula under British command in an unsuccessful attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.
More than 44,000 Allied soldiers were killed in the battle. Turkish casualties were estimated at 250,000.
The battle helped forge Australia and New Zealand's national identities.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.