John Bundy on Times Talk

Public Broadcasting Services chief executive John Bundy will be the guest on tomorrow's edition of Times Talk.

Mr Bundy, a former Nationalist Party candidate and prominent media presenter on both political party stations, was appointed to head the state broadcaster last August.

During the interview, he fields questions about political interference about the asked about the PBS's role as Eurovision sponsor... and whether he still believes Malta is a 'Mickey Mouse' country, two decades after he performed the song with the same title.