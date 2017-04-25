Trimatts triathlon training camp
Trimatts organised their first triathlon training camp with the participation of 12 young athletes at Savio College last week. The main goal of the activity, under the tutelage of coach Matthew Azzopardi, was to help the young hopefuls in their development and to give them a motivating, team-building experience. The programme, spread over two days, consisted of sessions in swimming, running and cycling techniques. The training also covered instructions on safety, nutrition, bike maintenance, race strategies, training techniques and general knowledge on how a good athlete should lead a healthy life. For more information on triathlon training and Trimatts contact 7924-0592 or email [email protected].
