Three national records set at Easter Meeting

Three individual national records were set during the Guess International Swimming Meet held recently at the National Pool.

The protagonists were Thomas Wareing and Amy Micallef, the former setting two national marks in the 200 metres backstroke and 200 metres individual medley, and Micallef posting a new time in the 200m breaststroke event.

Wareing improved on Mark Sammut’s previous backstroke record of 2 minutes 13.35 seconds set in Liechtenstein in 2011 when registering a time of 2:13.08.

He then went on to erase Edward Caruana Dingli’s mark of 2:14.45 in the 200 IM, set in 2013 at the National Pool, when clocking 2:14.13.

The evergreen Micallef continued to make inroads on her previous national record in the 200 metres breaststroke when she swam the distance in 2:42.31.

Her time was 0.31 seconds faster than the one she had set last month in Aldershot.

The meeting, an annual event on the international swimming calendar, saw the participation of 271 swimmers from seven local clubs.

There were also 175 overseas swimmers from 13 teams.