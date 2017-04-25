Russian Roaring Twenties

David Aaron Carpenter

US violist David Aaron Carpenter and his ensemble will today perform in a recital forming part of the Malta International Music Festival.

He will perform a number of musical pieces by Maltese composer Alexey Shor which were inspired by “thieves’ songs” of the Soviet era, such as the criminal romance Murka, an urban folklore hit of the 1920s from Odessa.

Other songs like Bagels or Fried Chicken illustrate a time of radical changes and social drama, underlined by the dark, colourful and velvety sound of the viola that Shor chose as the leading instrument.

The concert is being held this evening at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, 36, Merchants Street, Valletta, at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but one must call on 7711 1631 to secure a place. The concert is organised by the European Foundation for the Support of Culture with the assistance of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture. For more information about the Malta International Music Festival, visit www.maltafest.eu.