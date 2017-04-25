Ex-Job by Sara Belleau

Digital photography and postproduction impacted independent and fine art photography to the extent that it has now become the medium of choice for many as contemporary art has become increasingly photographic.

A collective exhibition set up as part of the Valletta International Visual Arts Festival, titled Inside the Fragment, features works by six photographers which take us away from reality into the realm of fantasy and proposes viewers should look into the diverse meanings hidden underneath the layers of photographic pigments.

The participating artists are Nigel Baldacchino, Sara Belleau, Aidan Celeste, Alexandra Pace, Karen Stuke and Pauline Wallerich. The exhibition is curated by Patrick Fenech.

Inside the Fragment is on display at Space A, St James Cavalier, in Valletta, until May 21.