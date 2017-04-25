Inside the Fragment
Digital photography and postproduction impacted independent and fine art photography to the extent that it has now become the medium of choice for many as contemporary art has become increasingly photographic.
A collective exhibition set up as part of the Valletta International Visual Arts Festival, titled Inside the Fragment, features works by six photographers which take us away from reality into the realm of fantasy and proposes viewers should look into the diverse meanings hidden underneath the layers of photographic pigments.
The participating artists are Nigel Baldacchino, Sara Belleau, Aidan Celeste, Alexandra Pace, Karen Stuke and Pauline Wallerich. The exhibition is curated by Patrick Fenech.
Inside the Fragment is on display at Space A, St James Cavalier, in Valletta, until May 21.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.