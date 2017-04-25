Times of Malta ‒ Anzac exhibition
Advert
Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 06:01

Anzac exhibition

An exhibition in honour of the Anzac Centenary (2014 -2018) is on at the new Parliament building in Valletta.

Marking 100 years since Australia’s involvement in World War I, the Anzac Centenary is a time to reflect on the selfless sacrifice of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who operated during the Battle of Gallipoli and the generations of Australian servicemen and women who have defended values and freedom in wars, conflicts and peace operations since then.

This exhibition also serves as a celebration of current relations between Turkey and Australia.

The exhibition runs until Sunday. For more information, call the Australian High Commission on 2133 8201.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Truth | Lies

  2. Announcements

  3. The adult panto is back

  4. Spring Classics

  5. Anzac exhibition

  6. Inside the Fragment

  7. Russian Roaring Twenties

  8. Valletta Green Festival

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed