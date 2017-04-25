Anzac exhibition

An exhibition in honour of the Anzac Centenary (2014 -2018) is on at the new Parliament building in Valletta.

Marking 100 years since Australia’s involvement in World War I, the Anzac Centenary is a time to reflect on the selfless sacrifice of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who operated during the Battle of Gallipoli and the generations of Australian servicemen and women who have defended values and freedom in wars, conflicts and peace operations since then.

This exhibition also serves as a celebration of current relations between Turkey and Australia.

The exhibition runs until Sunday. For more information, call the Australian High Commission on 2133 8201.