Announcements

BUGEJA. On Monday, April 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELIZABETH (Lizzi), née Griffiths, of Gżira, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Trish, widow of her son Joe, Victor and his wife Connie, Kathy, widow of her son Godwin, Miriam and her husband Anthony Camilleri, Pat and her husband William-Stuart, Sandra and her husband Mark Farrell, Christine and her husband Joseph Gatt Baldacchino, Jacqueline and her husband Jesmond Attard, her brother Joe and his wife Salvina Griffiths, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On April 23, GEORGE, aged 69, widower of Josette née Said, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved children Sarah and Chris and his wife Andrea, his much-loved grandchildren George, Alex, Joe, Tom and Matthew, his partner Marie, his father John, his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Marthese, Joe and Anna, Yvonne, Nancy and Henry, Joan and Dominic, Ray and Pat, Tonio and Grace, Christine and Chris, in-laws, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26, at Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by a private burial at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Ursuline Sisters Creche, Angela House, Guardamanġia, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

COLEIRO – FRANCIS X. Unfading memories of my dear father Frans on the 49th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GUSMAN – VINCENZO. Remembered today and always. His daughter Alice and family.