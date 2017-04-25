Wild west demolition in Mosta

Malta's cavalier approach to construction work was in full display in Mosta yesterday morning, as these photos taken by a Times of Malta reader show.

In the photos, an excavator can be seen kicking up a cloud of dust at a Ponsonby Street in Mosta, with no precautions taken to protect nearby cars, passing pedestrians or neighbours on the street.

"Another example of wild west demolition," the reader wrote, as he ticked off the various things that were wrong with the photo, which he snapped during his morning commute.

"No health and safety measures, no sign to warn that the road was blocked off, and cars still parked nearby and liable to be hit by the debris."

Times of Malta sent a copy of the photos to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, which said it immediately dispatched officers to the scene and also alerted the Building Regulations Office, which is responsible for ensuring construction rules are adhered to.

Spotted a health and safety danger? Let the OHSA know by calling 21247677 (99496786 outside of office hours) or by emailing [email protected]