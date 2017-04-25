Watch: Europol can investigate trans-border corruption in Malta

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Europol can investigate trans-border corruption in Malta without needing the permission of the Maltese government or of another member state, director Rob Wainwright told the European Parliament.

Claims of international corruption involving Maltese and Azerbaijani politicians was raised during a debate on Europol at the European Parliament.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola asked whether Europol was currently following what the happening in Malta particularly following claims that members of the Azerbaijani government have opened secret accounts in Pilatus Bank in Malta.

She said that thousands of people have gone to the streets following claims that even the Maltese Prime Minister’s family – the current President of the EU Council - was involved in the Panama scandal and that the Maltese police force did not act in time.

Watch: Thousands in Valletta for anti-corruption protest

Watch: 'I do not have any offshore companies and neither do my wife or children' - PM Muscat

Europol’s chief said that although it was highly unlikely for his organisation to investigate what was going on in Malta without a specific request by the Maltese government, this could technically happen if another EU member state asked for an investigation on trans-border corruption in a particular member state.